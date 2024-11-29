Chef Geoffrey Lee, who co-owns the restaurant with Tan Truong, acknowledges that a casual burger joint might seem out of left field considering his reputation for pristine sushi at Ju-ni and sister restaurant Handroll Project. But the reason for the pivot is simple: He’s been cooking — and eating — a lot of burgers. “It started during the pandemic,” Lee says. “I couldn’t find a good smashburger in my neighborhood, so I started making my own.”

There’s a new burger spot in town, and it’s backed by a team with serious culinary chops. Hamburger Project, the latest restaurant from the owners of Michelin Guide-listed omakase destination Ju-ni, opens Wedensday at 808 Divisadero St., a block west of Alamo Square Park. The counter-service restaurant moves into the former home of Hina Yakitori, the owners’ omakase-style counter that closed in August 2023.

Four years later, he’s perfected three recipes that’ll make up the heart of Hamburger Project’s menu. The burgers will have super-thin, 2-ounce patties featuring a mix of 75% lean and 25% fat ground beef. The fattier beef keeps the patties juicy even after they’re pressed into the flattop grill — though the extra moisture means they can’t quite achieve the crispy, lacy edges prized by some smashburger enthusiasts.

For the classic smashburger ($6.89 single/$8.89 double), Lee tops each patty with a slice of American cheese, then covers the stack with a bowl to steam-melt the cheese into a gooey sheet. He adds pickle chips, diced white onions, and a schmear of homemade HP sauce. The peach-colored topping might look like a standard burger condiment, but Lee puts an elevated twist on the usual ketchup-mayonnaise combo, using richer Kewpie mayonnaise and sushi rice vinegar from Ju-ni.

His chef-y touch is also found on the Oklahoma-style onion burger ($9.49 single/$11.95 double), adding not only fried onions but red Peppadew peppers to cut through the richness. The most decadent option on the menu is the Wisconsin-style butter burger ($9.49 single/$11.95 double), which sees the stack of beef and cheese topped with a generous tablespoon of whipped butter. It’s a messy, two-handed affair, but the combination of meat, cheese, and melted butter is undeniably appealing.