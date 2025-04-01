The Department of Health and Human Services’ regional office in downtown San Francisco will close and relocate its operations to Denver by early May as part of a national restructuring plan, Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s office told Politico.

The San Francisco HHS office is located in the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building. Around 318 federal employees work there, administering programs related to Medicaid, Medicare, and drug addiction treatment. Most of these workers could lose their jobs due to the restructuring effort under the Department of Government Efficiency’s initiative to reduce the federal workforce, Pelosi’s office said.