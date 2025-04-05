Kawakami: Yes, the Warriors are playing, talking, and feeling like champions once again

Draymond, as always, is the first to the fight and first to the point. He blasted out the Warriors’ manifesto long ago — they are back, get used to it.



Curry is always more measured. He’s been on a tear since Butler’s arrival and even more so lately, going for 52, 37, and 36 points, respectively, in this three-game run. And he’s clearly feeling great about the last few months. But things hit differently when Curry is openly talking up the Warriors’ chances to win a fifth championship this June; and that’s what happened on Friday night.



“We’re playing like that,” Curry said. “We still have a lot of work to do. … [But] we understand how to win games, whether it’s games where the tempo is a lot faster, you’ve gotta score. Or it’s a grind-it-out defensive game. We’ve played better fourth quarters with leads.



“All the things that championship-caliber teams do, we’ve been doing.”



It’s not just that the Warriors are now 21-5 since Butler’s arrival and 21-2 when you subtract the three losses when either Butler or Curry were out. It’s not just that they’ve passed Memphis in the last few days and are right on the Nuggets’ and Lakers’ heels. It’s not just that the Warriors had been beaten regularly by the Nuggets and Lakers recently but flipped that this week, just when they had many excuses to lose both games.



It’s all of those things. And it’s the understanding that Curry and Draymond are a historically tough tandem to beat in the playoffs, and now the Warriors have Butler, too.



“It’s clearly different [from] two months ago,” Curry said. “We understand what we’re capable of. And whether you’re predicting it or speaking it into existence or whatever it is, the confidence is there. So just ride that wave.”



As Kerr noted, the Warriors can clinch at worst the sixth seed — and stay out of the 7-8-9-10 play-in — by winning four of their final five games. That would get them to 50 wins, my general cutoff for true championship contention.



If the Warriors get to 50, it’s probably likely that they’d be the 3 or 4 seed, though much of that is out of their control. They just want to get no lower than the 6 seed, get a week off for their veterans while the play-in tournament goes on, then line up against whoever they draw in the first round.



But they’re behaving like a conference-finals team lately. Kerr is coaching every possession like it could decide a playoff series — subbing Curry in for late-quarter offensive possessions, subbing Draymond in for extra defensive possessions. Curry himself told Kerr to get Gui Santos back in late in the fourth on Friday because he wanted more defensive versatility to hold off the Nuggets.



It might not all work out perfectly. They aren’t the favorites in the West or probably even the second favorites, given the road journey they’re likely to face in the playoffs. It will be tough for three greats in their mid-30s to survive the wear and tear of multiple rounds. But when they get like this, and when Kerr is playing his particularly successful brand of postseason chess, who’s picking against the Warriors to find and exploit every angle necessary?



“Those little decisions can swing the momentum either way,” Curry said of his Santos recommendation. “Just shows we’re engaged.”