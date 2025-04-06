Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
SF probes fire that displaced several tenants from 20-unit Nob Hill apartment building

About 110 firefighters responded to the blaze, which erupted Saturday evening on Larkin Street.

A fire truck with an extended ladder is positioned near a multi-story building. Several emergency vehicles and personnel are present on the street.
The fire erupted Saturday evening on Larkin Street. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By The Standard Staff

It took 110 firefighters to douse a massive blaze that tore through three buildings in Nob Hill on Saturday, leaving one person hospitalized and displacing several more.

The four-alarm fire ignited just after 6 p.m. in a four-story apartment building at 1664 Larkin St., officials said.

The flames raced up three floors and spread to a building behind the apartments, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

SFFD declared the blaze under control by 7:46 p.m.

Crews had to rescue one dog and one cat, which were reunited with their owners.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and a fire watch was in effect overnight.

Red Cross and the San Francisco Human Services Commission are helping the tenants who’ve been displaced.

The image shows a crowded street with fire trucks, firemen, and people gathered on the sidewalk. Bright lights are seen, and yellow tape cordons off the area.
One person was hospitalized. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Four firefighters in full gear stand on a rooftop with urban buildings in the background, illuminated by sunlight.
It took 110 firefighters to douse the fire. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

