SF probes fire that displaced several tenants from 20-unit Nob Hill apartment building

It took 110 firefighters to douse a massive blaze that tore through three buildings in Nob Hill on Saturday, leaving one person hospitalized and displacing several more.
The four-alarm fire ignited just after 6 p.m. in a four-story apartment building at 1664 Larkin St., officials said.
The flames raced up three floors and spread to a building behind the apartments, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
SFFD declared the blaze under control by 7:46 p.m.
Crews had to rescue one dog and one cat, which were reunited with their owners.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and a fire watch was in effect overnight.
Red Cross and the San Francisco Human Services Commission are helping the tenants who’ve been displaced.