SF stores used for gambling, dealing drugs and stolen goods: city attorney

The city wants to shut four Tenderloin businesses that are "magnets for substantial illegal activity."

The image shows a cluttered shelf with various items, including batteries, copper scrubbers, plastic bags, and a container with a blue scoop.
A stash of drug paraphernalia that the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office said was found at Ed’s Market on Turk Street.
By Ezra Wallach

Four stores in the Tenderloin were used for illegal gambling, dealing drugs, and selling stolen goods, according to lawsuits filed Thursday by the city attorney.

“It is clear these stores are magnets for substantial illegal activity,” said City Attorney David Chiu. “Drug dealing, gambling, fencing, selling contraband and illegal tobacco products — these stores are the Wild West.”

A man in a suit with a serious expression stands outdoors, partially lit by sunlight. Another person, partially visible, stands beside him.
City attorney David Chiu's office is suing four corner stores in the Tenderloin. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

The businesses cited are Family Corner Discounts, US Smoke Shop, EZ Dollar Discount Store, and Ed’s Market, Chiu’s office said in a press release.

From Family Corner Discounts at 401 Ellis St., San Francisco Police Department officers seized six electronic gambling machines, $4,456 in cash, a payment ledger, foreign tobacco products, CVS merchandise for sale, and 50.8 grams of methamphetamine located under a display shelf, Chiu’s office said.

From US Smoke Shop at 415 Ellis St., officers seized five gambling machines, two pistol magazines, $17,269 in cash, and cannabis joints, among other items, the complaint said.

“The city is united in the effort to dismantle drug markets, illegal gambling dens, and other criminal activity to ensure our streets are clean and safe,” SFPD Chief Bill Scott said.

From Ed’s Market at 153 Turk St., police seized 11 gambling machines, $3,936 in cash, and hundreds of glass pipes and Brillo pads, which are often used to smoke narcotics.

From EZ Dollar Discount Store at 335 Jones St., they seized six gambling machines and allegedly stolen merchandise with tags from CVS, Trader Joe’s, and Safeway.

Chiu’s office has asked the court to shut down each business for one year.

Attempts by The Standard to reach the owners and managers of the four shops were not successful.

The city has tried curtailing illegal activity in the Tenderloin in part by targeting convenience stores. Former Mayor London Breed imposed a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. on liquor stores in a 20-block section of the neighborhood.

Ezra Wallach can be reached at ewallach@sfstandard.com

