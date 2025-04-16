“Our city government is nearly broke, but we will turn things around, because this city is rich,” Taylor said Tuesday evening, according to ABC7 . “We are rich with pride. Pride that persists in love for all things 510.”

The special election was called following the ouster of Mayor Sheng Thao, who lost a recall vote in November. Taylor, an engineer from East Oakland, lost the 2022 mayoral election to Thao by fewer than 700 votes. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of Thao’s term.