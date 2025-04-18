David Lombardi’s mock draft: Predicting all 11 of the 49ers’ draft picks

The year was 1986. The 49ers, a full season removed from a Super Bowl run and no longer the class of a fast-moving league, badly needed a youth infusion. Walsh jettisoned aging stars Fred Dean and Dwight Hicks, and then — seeing a draft relatively short on outstanding players but loaded with serviceable talent — proceeded to revolutionize the league in yet another way.

Talent must be constantly replenished across the entire roster — not just at the positions that seem in most acute need of it. That’s something legendary coach Bill Walsh understood even before the salary cap existed. His dynastic 49ers, who won multiple Super Bowls in the 1980s, looked markedly different each time they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. And it was their roster’s third incarnation, which would win repeat titles to close the decade, that became a renowned showcase of savvy drafting.

Football is a young man’s sport featuring large rosters in a salary-capped league. Those are inescapable realities that the 49ers face entering this critical 2025 NFL Draft, where they own 11 picks — the most in the league.

Walsh’s 1986 draft placed big bets on upside and heavy trust on the abilities of the 49ers’ assistant coaches to develop players. “Don’t worry, I’ll make him play the run,” DB coach Ray Rhodes told Walsh of third-round pick Tim McKyer, a cornerback who covered well but wasn’t a good tackler in college. The 49ers’ haul was wildly successful. It yielded the likes of Tom Rathman, John Taylor, Steve Wallace, Kevin Fagan, Larry Roberts and Don Griffin. Eight of the 49ers’ first nine picks played at least seven years in the NFL. Five became Pro Bowlers and one ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That was defensive end Charles Haley, one of the 49ers’ three fourth-round picks in 1986.

Walsh made a staggering six trades, mostly to replace higher draft picks with more selections in the lower rounds. In his biography on Walsh, titled “The Genius”, David Harris wrote that “come draft day, the second floor at Forty Niners headquarters took on the air of a commodities market.” When the wheeling and dealing was done, the 49ers no longer owned their first-round pick, but they held 13 total selections including three in both the third and fourth rounds.

Like 1986, this 2025 draft looks deep but not top heavy. However, it doesn’t seem that the 49ers will be able to trade down nearly as much simply because many other teams will likely have similar ideas. Walsh was unique in his thinking at the time, but the league has followed suit in the four decades since.

The good news for the 49ers: They’ve done well to hoard picks, both through trades (Deebo Samuel and Jordan Mason both netted them fifth-rounders) and the compensatory formula, which has yielded four of their 11 selections. Given the meatiness in the middle of this draft, general manager John Lynch seems especially happy that the 49ers own four of the first 100 picks.

Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan also have fierce trust in the developmental capabilities of their coaching staff, especially now that Robert Saleh is back aboard as defensive coordinator. He and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek were instrumental in building a monstrous front seven about five years ago. It’s fitting that Saleh has returned just as that part of the 49ers defense needs an extensive renovation.

With all that context in mind, here’s my one and only mock draft of the year (since the draft is famously unpredictable, anything beyond that is excessive guesswork). Consider this, then, to be my well-researched stab at the 49ers’ plans. To avoid rabbit holes, we’ll simply mention some trade possibilities without projecting them: