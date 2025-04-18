Barbara Lee wins Oakland mayoral race

Lee overtook Loren Taylor’s early lead in the latest tally of votes, released Friday, winning more than 52% after nine rounds of ranked-choice voting. Taylor, a former member of the Oakland City Council, had 47% of the vote, according to the Alameda County registrar of voters.

Former U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee has won the special election to become Oakland’s mayor following last year’s recall of Sheng Thao.

“We are exceeding expected turnout for this special election, because the people of Oakland care deeply about our future,” Lee said.

The former congresswoman did not immediately claim victory but wrote on X that the latest results were “encouraging.”

Former Mayor Thao was ousted from her post after a recall election on Nov. 5 that coincided with the recall of Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. In January, Thao was indicted for bribery by federal authorities alongside her boyfriend, Andre Jones.

Taylor had lost the election to Thao in 2022 by less than 700 votes. While he had hoped for an opportunity to serve as the city’s mayor through January 2027, that role now belongs to Lee, who has a storied history in California politics as a congresswoman representing the East Bay cities of Oakland, Berkeley, and Alameda for over two decades.

Since Thao left office, Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas and Councilmember Kevin Jenkins have both briefly served as interim mayor.