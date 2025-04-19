Kawakami: Prediction time for Warriors-Rockets, which already feels like an epic series

Game 1 isn’t until Sunday, but it feels like the Warriors and Rockets are already well into the bruising middle rounds of an all-out brawl.



That’s because they’ve been circling and occasionally cursing each other at least since the Rockets’ April 6 statement moment at Chase Center when Houston held Stephen Curry to 3 points and won by 10. It’s because this is a classic and probably inevitable collision of Houston’s youth and athleticism against the Warriors’ overload of veteran stardom, skill, and guile. And it’s because both teams have large chips on their shoulders — but for very different reasons.



Sure, it’s only a Western Conference first-round series. It might end up meaning not very much in the 2025 NBA big picture no matter how fiery things get. But the juiciest and best part of the buildup to this matchup is that these two talented teams already seem a little sick of each other — which, in the postseason, really is the sincerest form of respect.



“What I do know is that they’re not going to hold Steph to 3 points again,” Warriors rookie center Quentin Post said Friday. “I know that for a fact.”



Curry, as always, is the lead character in this story, as he has been through four previous Warriors championship runs. But the compelling plot development is that the Rockets have assembled the ideal personnel to defend him — and Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, and Dillon Brooks just proved that on April 6. And the Warriors — especially Curry — don’t love hearing this repeated over and over to them.



Post’s point is correct, of course. That was just one game and even the most acclaimed defenders — from Tony Allen to Patrick Beverley to Marcus Smart … and remember that brief burst of praise for Matthew Dellavedova in the early stages of the 2015 Finals before the imminent Curry eruption? — have been able to keep Curry down for long.



The Warriors also have a countermove: During and after that previous game, they’ve made it clear that they believe Curry was held, pulled, and bumped by the physical Rockets defenders as he raced around the court trying to find open space. Somehow, he shot no free throws. Meanwhile, Curry’s own in-game complaints were answered by Houston coach Ime Udoka’s blunt retorts as the two teams walked to the locker rooms at halftime.



“I’ve never seen an individual get fouled more than [Curry] gets fouled,” Jimmy Butler said after the game. “To me, I think that’s astounding. But, you know, it’s crazy to say, but he’s used to it. It’s been happening to him his whole career, and he’s found a way through it, around it, under it, whatever you want to call it — that’s tough.”