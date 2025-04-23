Kawakami: No more drama. The 49ers have an obvious path at pick No. 11

Yes, it’s possible. And absolutely, a calm period would be good for everybody after the days and weeks of high theater and low-budget antics the 49ers staged during the recent free-agent cycle.



It’s time for the 49ers to make an obvious pick to fill a very obvious need. It’s time to be a little boring. It’s also probably exactly what John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are planning to do.



I believe the 49ers should and will take the best defensive lineman who gets to them at pick No. 11 — whether Michigan’s Mason Graham surprisingly slips out of the top 10, Georgia’s Mykel Williams strikes the 49ers’ schematic fancy, Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart’s eye-popping athleticism catches their eye, or somebody else such as Oregon’s Derrick Harmon or Ole Miss’ Walter Nolen leaps to the top of their defensive line wish list.



Though this isn’t a draft loaded with stars, especially after the first seven or eight players, there’s a cluster of talented defensive linemen capable of walking into starting jobs as rookies. Maybe they won’t turn into Pro Bowlers. But they will be capable. They won’t get embarrassed. They will help any team that selects them. And the 49ers will have choice among three or four of them. They just have to take one and believe that their evaluation process — and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek — can produce the best one.



Or as Lynch said at his pre-draft presser on Tuesday when asked if he has a player in mind for the pick: “We’ve got a few guys, yeah.”



It’s simple. It’s sensible. There probably will be sexier options, like Penn State tight end Tyler Warren or Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, sitting there for the 49ers. There might be an opportunity to trade down with a team looking to get, say, Warren, and still end up with one of the 49ers’ favored defensive linemen. But a trade down doesn’t seem likely in the muddled middle of the draft.