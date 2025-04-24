Kawakami: Jonathan Kuminga gets his shot, and the Warriors just might need him

HOUSTON — Everybody around Jonathan Kuminga told him he had to keep his head up and stay ready for this. The Warriors’ stars said it when Kuminga was active but didn’t play three times in three very significant games. The younger players said it. The coaches said it.



Everybody really, really meant it, too.



Nobody knew that Jimmy Butler was about to go down hard on his back in the first quarter of Game 2 on Wednesday and eventually head to the locker room and onto a plane back to the Bay Area for further testing for what’s initially been described as a pelvic contusion. But for the last two weeks, everyone around the Warriors knew something like that might happen to somebody in the rotation. And Kuminga had to be ready to get up from this last demoralizing stretch on the bench and play hard.



“I feel like I have been ready,” Kuminga said in the locker room after he played 26 minutes in the Warriors’ 109-94 loss to the Rockets at Toyota Center — his first playing time in almost two weeks. “I hate the fact that everybody’s gotta tell me every other time, ‘Be ready, be ready.’ Because in my mental, my mindset, I already know that.



“I’m ready. The more you keep telling me ‘get ready,’ it’s kind of irritating. I’m always ready.”



Kuminga said this with a sly smile, not a snarl, but the interesting answer was just one more piece of this four-year enigma. Since he was the seventh overall pick in 2021, the Warriors have alternately praised him, played him, benched him, praised him some more, benched him again, and always said they might really need him at a pivotal time. The DNPs in the regular-season finale, play-in game, and Game 1 of this series seemed to settle most of the question — Kuminga probably won’t be a part of the Warriors’ future beyond this summer because he’s not part of their rotation in the present.



But wait: Maybe they need him right now. Just to survive this series. Butler might be able to play in Saturday’s Game 3 back at Chase Center, with the series currently tied 1-1. But he might be limited by this injury. Or Butler might be sidelined for a while.



Kuminga definitely looked rusty against the Rockets on Wednesday (making only 4 of his 12 shots) and absolutely couldn’t replicate 95% of the things Butler has done for them since his arrival in February — or 75% of the things Brandin Podziemski usually does but couldn’t on Wednesday because he was playing through an illness.



There was no way Kuminga by himself was going to lift the Warriors past the Rockets, who were committed to bouncing back from a shaky Game 1 performance. If Butler is out for a while, the Warriors are in trouble. Let’s just make sure everybody knows that.



But if the Warriors just need extra wing minutes to give Butler more breathers the rest of this series, well … they do have an option. On Wednesday, Kuminga found his way to the rim several times and seemed as comfortable as always going up and down the court against Houston’s batch of high-fliers. Kuminga was pulled from the rotation for very logical reasons — he doesn’t fit with a team reoriented around Butler. But with Butler possibly out or weakened … was Game 2 a preview for Kuminga playing time in the rest of this series?