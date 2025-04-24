Skip to main content
Zac Posen, Ayesha Curry, Christian McCaffrey party with SF’s art elite

The Art Bash brought society names, espresso martinis, and fashion finery to SFMOMA, in one of the city’s swankiest nights out.

Three women are gathered, holding plates of food. They use chopsticks to eat in a lively, dimly lit setting, suggesting a social gathering or party.
Music, art, celebrities, and an endless flow of dirty martinis. SFMOMA went all out for its largest art bash to date. | Source: Chris Behroozian for The Standard
By Emily Shugerman and Sam Mondros

If you wanted to get close to highbrow socialites, the place to do it Wednesday night was in the elevators at SFMOMA, where sequin-sporting patrons packed in by the dozens on their way to explore the museum’s exhibits — and treat themselves to its open bars — at the annual Art Bash.

The biggest museum gala of the year brought in a record-breaking 2,750 well-heeled San Franciscans, including businesswoman Ayesha Curry, Gap designer Zac Posen, and 49er Christian McCaffrey. (As far as The Standard could tell, Julia Roberts, who made an appearance at the San Francisco Art Fair last week, was not in attendance.) 

A man in a brown suit and open-collar white shirt stands next to a woman in a gold gown with an off-the-shoulder design. They are in front of a yellow couch.
Gap designer Zac Posen and Ayesha Curry. | Source: Drew Altizer Photography
A person wears a black leather jacket with &quot;LATE BUT BEST DRESSED&quot; written on the back. They stand amidst a crowd under purple lights.
Guests showed up in their best outfits. | Source: Chris Behroozian for The Standard
A person in a lit-up, sparkly white gown stands smiling at an event. Behind them, a colorful sign reads &quot;MILK BEER LOTTO,&quot; and people are gathered in conversation.
Saul Sugarman in front of the booth designed by Jeffrey Sincich. | Source: Drew Altizer Photography

The setup was opulent, to say the least, with elaborate lights and open bars throughout the seven-floor museum. The main staircase led to a flashing, cherry-patterned step-and-repeat where attendees posed for photos with friends. One former lighting and sound contractor said it usually took days to transform the museum into a party space, and crews worked nearly 24 hours straight to set up the event, then strike it before regular guests returned Thursday.

Gala attendees flocked to second-floor stations serving dim sum and chicken tacos; a popular dessert counter in the back corner was transformed by local artist Jeffrey Sincich into a Mission-style bodega serving espresso shots poured over s’mores. On the third floor, a bar serving exclusively espresso martinis pumped out drinks next to Alexander Calder statues on the terrace. 

Guests with $3,000 to shell out for dinner and a live auction were treated to what high-end art advisor Laura Sweeney described as an “immersive” experience on the seventh floor. Transformed into a kind of forest scene by artist Firelei Báez, the space was lined with photos of a woodland scene and had tables strewn with moss. Nature sounds played quietly in the background. 

The floor was later opened up to other VIPs, including a troupe of San Francisco Ballet dancers and curators from the city’s prized museums. Guests remarked at how many more people were at the gala  than in recent years, though one suggested that it really needed a stricter dress code. “People come dressed like they just came from work,” the suit-sporting guest sniffed. (By The Standard’s estimation, the guests were much better dressed than those at a typical SF party: Colorful suits, feather-tufted pants and one gorgeous, fur-lined duster all made an appearance.)

The image shows a lively indoor event with colorful, spherical lanterns hanging from the ceiling. Guests are mingling amidst lush greenery and artful seating.
SFMOMA's seventh floor was transformed into a lush garden for VIPs. | Source: Drew Altizer Photography
A person in a fitted black dress confidently dances on a runway, holding hands with a smiling woman in a crowd. The atmosphere is lively and festive.
Guests danced until 1 a.m. | Source: Chris Behroozian for The Standard
A man in a suit and a woman in a gold dress stand smiling in a crowded room with wooden chairs and a floral backdrop.
Mayor Daniel Lurie and Curry. | Source: Drew Altizer Photography

The real VIP scene was on the fourth floor, where Posen, Curry, and Mayor Daniel Lurie all congregated by the elevators, pausing their conversation to accept handshakes and take selfies. District 2 Supervisor Stephen Sherrill stood with his wife, Sarah Wendell Sherrill, head of Christie’s San Francisco.

Behind the elevators, arts consultant Sabrina Buell, philanthropist Maria Manetti Shrem, and Adam Swig and Harrison Watkins, members of the generous, deep-pocketed Swig clan, took in an exhibit of Berkeley artist Masako Miki’s colorful renderings projected on the walls. (Jessica Silverman, whose gallery represents Miki and has been a mainstay at SFMOMA Art Bashes, brought nearly her whole staff to the event.)

Also in attendance were SFMOMA Board leaders Bob Fisher and Diana Nelson, Gap CEO Richard Dickson, and Daniel Paltridge, CEO of Valentino’s Americas division. The event raised a whopping $3.7 million to benefit SFMOMA’s education and family programs and community engagement events, according to the museum.

By midnight, a sizable crowd packed the museum’s lobby, transformed for the night into a dance floor filled by the sounds of DJ Lady Ryan

When the clock struck 1 a.m. and the vodka ran dry, partygoers filed to Waymos under a brisk SoMa sky, glitter clinging to their cheeks like the last gasp of a stylish dream. 

A lively party shows people mingling, dressed in colorful outfits. One person wears a blue cape and patterned clothes, while others smile and engage warmly.
Guests strolled the museum and explored the exhibitions. | Source: Drew Altizer Photography
People gather around a buffet table with large trays of food, picking items onto small plates. The scene is lively, with various dishes and condiments.
Attendees feasted on dumplings and tacos. | Source: Chris Behroozian for The Standard
The image shows a lively event with a crowd gathered in a large venue. A DJ is performing on an elevated stage with the words &quot;ART BASH&quot; projected above.
Comedian and internet personality Zack Fox served as MC. | Source: Chris Behroozian for The Standard

Until next year, Art Bash.

Emily Shugerman can be reached at eshugerman@sfstandard.com
Sam Mondros can be reached at smondros@sfstandard.com

