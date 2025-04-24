Guests with $3,000 to shell out for dinner and a live auction were treated to what high-end art advisor Laura Sweeney described as an “immersive” experience on the seventh floor. Transformed into a kind of forest scene by artist Firelei Báez, the space was lined with photos of a woodland scene and had tables strewn with moss. Nature sounds played quietly in the background.

The floor was later opened up to other VIPs, including a troupe of San Francisco Ballet dancers and curators from the city’s prized museums. Guests remarked at how many more people were at the gala than in recent years, though one suggested that it really needed a stricter dress code. “People come dressed like they just came from work,” the suit-sporting guest sniffed. (By The Standard’s estimation, the guests were much better dressed than those at a typical SF party: Colorful suits, feather-tufted pants and one gorgeous, fur-lined duster all made an appearance.)