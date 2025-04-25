The office of the chief medical examiner did not respond to a request to identify the woman.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Samuel Menchaca said the woman was transported to Zuckerberg General Hospital minutes after being struck just before 9 p.m. at Fillmore and McAllister streets.

An 86-year-old woman died Friday from a hit-and-run that took place Monday evening near Alamo Square, officials said.

District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood, whose district includes the crash site, expressed condolences on X.

“SFMTA’s Rapid Response team is investigating how to improve safety at this intersection,” he wrote. “We need to continue investing in enforcement and engineering to make our streets safe for everyone.”

The Municipal Transportation Agency will conduct a review of the area and work with the San Francisco Police Department during its investigation, a spokesperson said.