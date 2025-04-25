An 86-year-old woman died Friday from a hit-and-run that took place Monday evening near Alamo Square, officials said.
San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Samuel Menchaca said the woman was transported to Zuckerberg General Hospital minutes after being struck just before 9 p.m. at Fillmore and McAllister streets.
The office of the chief medical examiner did not respond to a request to identify the woman.
District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood, whose district includes the crash site, expressed condolences on X.
“SFMTA’s Rapid Response team is investigating how to improve safety at this intersection,” he wrote. “We need to continue investing in enforcement and engineering to make our streets safe for everyone.”
The Municipal Transportation Agency will conduct a review of the area and work with the San Francisco Police Department during its investigation, a spokesperson said.
This is the fourth pedestrian fatality this year, according to SF’s Vision Zero board. Eight pedestrian deaths were recorded in the first quarter of 2024. Fillmore Street is part of what the city calls its “high-injury network,” a map that shows 12% of streets accounted for 68% of severe and fatal from 2017 to 2022.
“We are heartbroken to learn of another life lost on our city’s streets,” said Jodie Medeiros, executive director of Walk San Francisco in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the victim’s loved ones and community.”
As of Wednesday, police had not made any arrests. The SFPD did not respond Friday to questions about whether a driver had been identified or apprehended.