Kawakami: The Warriors have the Rockets spun around and set up for a knockout

Draymond and Jalen Green had plenty of things to say to each other after the buzzer, of course. It’s all fair and feisty in playoff competition. No young team like the Rockets was ever handed anything by a team as experienced and accomplished as the Warriors. They’ve got to fight for it. There’s no sin in yapping at the Warriors, basically.



But the way the Rockets are doing it seems particularly ineffectively, poorly timed, and not at all pitched in the direction of actually playing winning playoff basketball. The Rockets seem scattered. They sound scattered. They’re missing too many shots and losing too much focus. And the Warriors are loving every moment of it.



“Just talking,” Jalen Green said when asked what Draymond was doing after the game. “He can’t really do much of anything else, so talking is his only way.”



Draymond and the rest of the Warriors had no response to Jalen Green’s comments — or to much of anything except the basketball being played in this series. The Warriors didn’t join in on the conspiracy theories about Amen Thompson’s crash into Butler that caused the injury and aren’t campaigning for more foul calls, except when Curry is held egregiously.



The Warriors are the old zen masters just letting the Rockets run around at 1,000 miles per hour, heading mostly in the wrong directions. And after Saturday’s win, the Warriors are within reach of ending this series pretty quickly — which, if they can pull it off, would give extra time off for Butler, Curry, and Draymond before Round 2.



“It allows us to breathe tomorrow, knowing we’re going to give the guys the day off,” Steve Kerr said of the Game 3 win. “And it allows us to take a step back, allow the guys to feel great about what they just accomplished.



“It gives us confidence to know we can win a game down Jimmy. A lot of guys stepped up. So I’d assume when they come back in this building on Monday they’re going to feel better about themselves and better about the team.”



Kerr mentioned that the Warriors have a history of winning big playoff games without key players — including all of the 2019 Western Conference finals over Portland without Kevin Durant and Game 3 of the 2023 first round over Sacramento without Draymond.



“We’ve had so many games over the years where we were missing somebody,” Kerr said. “And the way you (win) is you take care of the ball and you defend your ass off. And that’s what we did tonight.”



It was just one win. But the Warriors have won enough playoff games and enough titles to know when they’ve got a hold on their opponent. They know when the series is tilting heavily their way. And when a few more shoves will topple the whole thing over.