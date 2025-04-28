Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

Feds descend on VA hospital, sparking layoff fears

Veterans worry that the Trump administration is cutting their medical care.

A person holds signs protesting cuts to VA healthcare services, emphasizing their importance in saving lives.
Kim Valadez, a retired VA social worker, protests Monday against DOGE outside the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
By Jonah Owen Lamb and Max Harrison-Caldwell

With the Department of Veterans Affairs expected to lay off tens of thousands of employees amid the Trump administration’s aggressive efforts to downsize the federal government, an information-seeking visit Monday by a three-person team from the agency’s Washington, D.C., headquarters sparked panic and protests at San Francisco’s VA hospital. 

Protesters and other employees were quick to link the visit to the Department of Government Efficiency, the cost-cutting entity headed by Elon Musk, which has been firing hundreds of thousands of federal workers and slashing programs in the months since Donald Trump’s inauguration.

While federal officials denied that the visit has any link to DOGE or mass layoffs, VA hospital workers fear the team is poised to cut staff and services without understanding the facility’s operations or the impacts cuts could have on veterans. 

“It’s hard not to feel like this is somewhat nefarious. … It feels very DOGE-y,” said one San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center worker who met with the team Monday and spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. “If the last couple of months hadn’t happened, and this was just a routine strategic visit, and they wanted to know about our processes, I’d be thrilled.”

Two people with blurred heads stand on a road, looking toward a hospital entrance. A flag is at half-mast, and signs indicate it's a VA medical center.
Retired VA workers protest Monday as federal officials visit the San Francisco hospital. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard

The Standard obtained an agenda for the two-day visit by officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs. The document shows that the team is interviewing many of the facility’s leaders, from top nurses to suicide prevention employees. 

In a March 15 memo reviewed by The Standard, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins laid out plans to create efficiencies through a national review of agency operations, led by teams like the one in San Francisco that aim to complete their work in around one month and “streamline policies, processes, procedures, and technology.” 

In April, Wired reported that DOGE was planning mass cuts at the VA through the use of artificial intelligence. A leaked memo shows the department plans to lay off  83,000 workers at roughly 200 medical centers and hospitals nationwide.

A sign with American flags and &quot;Vets Vote No Cuts!&quot; is on a pole, with a building and trees in the blurred background.
VA hospital workers fear DOGE is poised to cut staff and services. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
Three protesters stand on a sidewalk holding signs criticizing Elon Musk and advocating for veterans' benefits, while a car passes by on the street.
Officials are interviewing the SF facility’s leaders during a two-day visit. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard

In a statement, VA officials said the visit to San Francisco is part of a national information-gathering effort, with no broader agenda.

“These fact-finding missions have nothing to do with DOGE or staff cuts, and everything to do with ensuring VA is providing the best possible services to veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors,” a statement said.

Union officials representing hospital workers waved away that rationale. 

“They’re using the language of efficiency to find ways they can cut social services and healthcare,” said Mark Smith, who heads the local chapter of the National Federation of Federal Employees. “It smells like and tastes like DOGE, because they are coming in with what feels like a lack of understanding.”

Related

The image shows a crowd of protesters holding signs, including "Delete Doge" and "Boycott Tesla," expressing diverse social and political concerns.
‘You messed with the wrong bureaucrats’: Federal workers rally against DOGE cuts
A group of people are engaged in a heated discussion outside a large, domed building. One person wears a red cap, another holds a phone, and a young person in a helmet stands in the middle.
Photos: Thousands rally in SF against Musk, Trump
The image shows a woman in a headscarf and a man in a suit against a background featuring the Tesla logo and iconic U.S. Capitol elements in orange and blue tones.
Lawmakers demand answers on mass layoffs at watchdog agency probing Tesla

Workers and veterans picketed outside the hospital Monday morning in opposition to any cuts to the system. 

“We’re out here to show the federal workforce, the federal VA employees, and the veterans that we’re fighting for them and their services,” said Dr. Ginger Schechter, a retired VA physician and chief medical officer of AffirmativHealth.

A group of retired VA workers and a veteran protest against DOGE outside the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center on April 28, 2025. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard

Cancer patient Katie Weber, who served in the U.S. Army during the early ’90s, came to the protest to support VA workers. She said she fears any cuts will interrupt her care. 

“When you take our providers away, we’re gonna be at emergency rooms and Kaiser with uninformed physicians who don’t understand the cancers we have,” she said. 

Jonah Owen Lamb can be reached at jonah@sfstandard.com
Max Harrison-Caldwell can be reached at maxhc@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Donald TrumpElon MuskNewsPolitics