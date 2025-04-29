Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

Podcast: 7 songs that whisked Damian Woetzel from ballet phenom to Juilliard president

The dancer-turned-educator talks about breaking gender norms in ballet, working with Barack Obama, and the “dirty secret” behind his success.

Damian Woetzel, with gray hair, wearing a dark suit and blue shirt, smiles against a blurred background. The image has colorful abstract shapes in the corners.
Damian Woetzel shares his 7 songs on The Standard’s “Life in Seven Songs” podcast. | Source: Todd Rosenberg Photography
By Sophie Bearman

In each episode of our podcast Life in Seven Songs, we ask some of the world’s most fascinating people: What songs tell the story of your life?

The Juilliard School president Damian Woetzel got addicted to dance when he was 11 years old. While his “dirty secret” is that ballet was never that hard for him, his experience as a young boy in the world of dance wasn’t always easy.

Woetzel’s seven songs chart his journey from being called “twinkle toes” in high school, to becoming a principal dancer for the New York City Ballet, to his influential second act as an advocate for arts education. Here’s his playlist.

  1. Knee Play 5 – Philip Glass
  2. We Are The World – U.S.A. For Africa
  3. More Than This – Roxy Music 
  4. Fast Car – Tracy Chapman
  5. Tom Traubert’s Blues – Tom Waits 
  6. Other Song – Caroline Shaw
  7. FREEDOM – Jon Batiste

Listen to Woetzel’s full playlist on Spotify. Find the transcript of this episode here. Thoughts? Guest suggestions? Email us at lifeinsevensongs@sfstandard.com.

Sophie Bearman can be reached at sophie@sfstandard.com

