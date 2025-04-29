In each episode of our podcast Life in Seven Songs, we ask some of the world’s most fascinating people: What songs tell the story of your life?
The Juilliard School president Damian Woetzel got addicted to dance when he was 11 years old. While his “dirty secret” is that ballet was never that hard for him, his experience as a young boy in the world of dance wasn’t always easy.
Subscribe and listen wherever you get your podcasts
Woetzel’s seven songs chart his journey from being called “twinkle toes” in high school, to becoming a principal dancer for the New York City Ballet, to his influential second act as an advocate for arts education. Here’s his playlist.
- Knee Play 5 – Philip Glass
- We Are The World – U.S.A. For Africa
- More Than This – Roxy Music
- Fast Car – Tracy Chapman
- Tom Traubert’s Blues – Tom Waits
- Other Song – Caroline Shaw
- FREEDOM – Jon Batiste
Listen to Woetzel’s full playlist on Spotify. Find the transcript of this episode here. Thoughts? Guest suggestions? Email us at lifeinsevensongs@sfstandard.com.