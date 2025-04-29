Parents cheat school lottery with fake addresses. SF has given up stopping it

Students whose families were found to be committing address fraud had their enrollment revoked, and their parents or guardians were forced to pay investigation fees, which ranged from $300 to $4,000, according to interviews with current and former SFUSD staff and a review of district documents.

That is why the San Francisco Unified School District board in 2010 instituted a policy to ensure the school choice system would be effective in its chief goal of reducing racial segregation. The policy included a mandate to “investigate the accuracy of home addresses” to deter families from gaming the system.

In San Francisco’s public school lottery, location is everything. Depending on the neighborhood, enrollment in certain schools can be a guarantee or a pipe dream.

Lam, who had worked for years in law enforcement in Hong Kong, deployed an array of creative tactics to catch SFUSD families in the act. He would drive to the reported home addresses in the middle of the night to surveil cars parked in the driveway and scour utility bills and driver’s licenses to check for alterations. He would often go so far as to knock on neighbors’ doors to get more information.

“It’s like freaking open season,” said Kit Lam, who spearheaded address fraud investigations at the district’s Educational Placement Center for 11 years.

SFUSD has not confirmed a single case in the last three school years, The Standard has learned. Current and former employees say the district has abandoned investigating them altogether.

For more than a decade, investigators were successful at rooting out address fraud, uncovering as many as 143 cases annually. Then it stopped.

‘We just say, “We’ll look into it.” But there’s no tool to do so anymore.’

When asked for records pertaining to the number of sustained cases of address fraud, the district said it did not have data beyond 2021-22, the last year Lam was employed.

“We just say, ‘We’ll look into it,’” the employee said. “But there’s no tool to do so anymore.”

In both instances, center staff had no choice but to shrug their shoulders.

Even as district staff say the address fraud tip line is no longer being monitored, they continue to field eight to 10 complaints per year about fraud. These include a complaint from a homeowner who was mailed a notice from the district about a student who was not known to them, and a complaint from a school principal who suspected a student lived outside of San Francisco.

After Lam left, others at the center — many of whom had assisted Lam with his investigations — were told that the district would no longer be conducting investigations because it didn’t have the resources, according to a current employee who asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing their job.

“The position of address fraud investigator was eliminated during budget reductions,” SFUSD spokesperson Laura Dudnick said. “Staff cannot comment on personnel matters.”

In the spring of 2022, Lam was fired for what he claims was a beef with Lauren Koehler, director of the Educational Placement Center, which is now called the Enrollment Center. The district declined to connect Koehler with The Standard for an interview or comment on the alleged beef.

The ‘golden ticket’

One parent, who requested anonymity for fear of retribution, said he knows well-off city residents who used fraudulent addresses, such as P.O. boxes or rented apartments sitting empty, in CTIP areas like the Bayview to boost their odds in the 2025 school lottery. SFUSD data obtained by The Standard shows that in 2018, for example, there were at least five confirmed cases of fraud in which families gained entry to a top school by using a fraudulent address in a CTIP zone.

Many cases in the latter category involved the Census Tract Integration Preference (CTIP) index, which gives school-choice preference to students living in the 20% of the city with historically poor test scores.

Lam’s burden of proof was “criminal” — that is, he had to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The fraud cases typically fell into two categories: residents from neighboring counties who falsely claimed to live in the city, and San Francisco residents falsely claiming to live somewhere they didn’t.

During his tenure with the district, Lam focused on highly coveted schools on the west side, such as Lowell High School, and kicked off investigations based on complaints from residents and hunches of his own.

Under the elementary school enrollment system, a home address in a CTIP zone supersedes a school’s geographic attendance area. Parents said getting a CTIP preference — legit or not — is referred to as “the golden ticket.”

“And so many rich people have it,” said one.

It is possible for well-off families to obtain the status without resorting to a phony address. While much of the Mission, for example, is a CTIP zone, gentrification has allowed high-income families to benefit from the lottery system. Even the Painted Ladies, which have sold for as much as $3.6 million in recent years, are in a CTIP area.

The designation is so sought-after that some real estate listings advertise it as a perk.

The Standard found listings for three houses in the Mission, each of which have sold for more than $1.3 million, touting CTIP status.

“Perfectly sized for a family, surrounded by playgrounds, and in a CTIP zone for preferred SFUSD school placement,” said a 2023 listing for 3083 22nd St. in the Mission. “This modern home has it all!”

The house, which was previously owned by SFUSD school board vice president Jaime Huling and her husband, sold for $1.4 million, nearly double what the family paid in 2010, according to public records.

Huling has a child who attends Dolores Huerta Elementary, one of the city’s most desired schools. The family now lives in Noe Valley at a house bought in 2019 for $2.5 million, just two blocks from the school. Records show the family owned both properties for four years.

In a phone interview, Huling confirmed that the family used the Mission address when her child was going through the enrollment process in 2022. She said they were living there at the time because of construction at the new house.