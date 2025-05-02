Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

Man arrested after throwing live grenade out of stolen car during police chase

The man led officers on a chase from Oakland to Berkeley before tossing the device out the window.

The door of a law enforcement patrol vehicle emblazoned with the California Highway Patrol logo.
Covered in a paper bag, the grenade was dropped after a 15-minute long police chase from Oakland to Berkeley. | Source: Chris Carlson/AP Photo
By Ezra Wallach

The driver of a stolen vehicle tossed a live grenade on the street while leading California Highway Patrol on a pursuit Friday afternoon, police said.

The suspect threw the grenade, which was covered in a paper bag, out the car’s window near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Rose Street, CHP Sergeant Andrew Barclay said.

CHP officers spotted the stolen vehicle around 3:30 p.m. at Cerrito Avenue and 38th Street. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled and a chase ensued. The pursuit ended about 15 minutes later, shortly after the driver dropped the grenade. He has been taken into custody.

Police from UC Berkeley, along with CHP and the Berkeley Police Department, assessed the grenade and concluded that it was “real and live.”

“Officers immediately closed traffic at that location and began evacuating people from the area,” Barclay said.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

The university’s bomb team took possession of the device. The scene was deemed safe just after 5 p.m.

Ezra Wallach can be reached at ewallach@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

BerkeleyCalifornia Highway PatrolCrimeNews