Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

San Francisco sues HUD over ‘illegal’ funding demands

The city is challenging the Trump administration's attempt to tie housing and homelessness grants to anti-DEI, abortion, and immigration stances.

A group of men in suits sit at a table in a meeting room. The focus is on one man in a blue suit with a red tie, appearing attentive, with a blurred flag in the foreground.
David Chiu, City Attorney of San Francisco, also sued the Trump administration for its mass firings of government employees last month. | Source: Autumn DeGrazia/The Standard
By Kevin V. Nguyen

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu and seven other plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday challenging the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In March, HUD sent out contracts to housing and service providers nationwide that said their federal funding would be terminated if they were found to be engaging in any activities that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, “gender ideology,” elective abortions, and “sanctuary” immigration policies. 

The contract was subsequently amended to remove any mentions of “DEI” or “sanctuary” after a slew of the president’s executive orders were challenged in courts across the country.

Related

People are gathered, holding signs with messages like "NOBODY ELECTED MUSK" and "STOP THE BILLIONAIRE TAKEOVER," protesting against corporate influence.
San Francisco sues Trump, DOGE over mass firings
A photo illustration of a building with a rainbow flag and boarded up windows.
SF officials quietly reassess DEI programs as Trump vows to punish liberal cities
A man in a dark suit and red tie is speaking at a podium. Behind him are books, U.S. flags, and presidential emblems. The foreground is blurred with colorful lights.
SF judge blocks Trump’s threats of federal cuts for sanctuary cities

“These new grant conditions blatantly violate the Constitution and endanger people’s lives,” Chiu said in a statement. “This is part of Trump’s strategy to push his ideology by threatening local programs and budgets. We will continue to oppose these efforts and stand up in court for San Francisco’s values, funding, and communities.”

According to federal spending data, HUD has about $644 million in active housing grants in San Francisco. Additionally, the city is set to receive $56 million this year for 35 homelessness assistance projects under HUD’s Continuum of Care program, an annual grant since 1994.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

These funds are meant to help organizations that assist vulnerable populations in achieving long-term housing stability. 

For example, in the current round of approved CoC grants, the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corp. was awarded $1.1 million for the construction of a 70-unit affordable housing project at 180 Jones St., among other projects.

Other grantees include organizations assisting victims of domestic abuse, LGBTQ+ youth, and sober living for people recovering from addictions.

The federal grants are routed through the city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, which then reimburses grantees for approved expenses.

Whistleblowers at HUD previously told The Standard that staffing cuts at the agency — spearheaded by the Department of Government Efficiency earlier this year — mean the local office would be ill-equipped to manage the transfer of the funds to the city even if they are paid out.

Said one: “There will be no one left to run the programs.” 

Related

The image shows a modern building with a large glass facade, labeled "MoAD" on a vertical sign. Cars and a few trees are visible along the street.
Trump axes funding for SF’s Museum of the African Diaspora
Man and woman look on as another man speaks in front of a podium
California officials sue Trump administration over tariffs
A schoolyard is bustling with children and adults near a modern orange and white building. A fence partially obscures the view.
SFUSD sues federal agency over anti-DEI demands, funding cuts

With federal grants stalled, experts have repeatedly warned that San Francisco’s housing and homelessness issues will worsen as a result.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Housing Authority, which provides vouchers for about 13,000 units and owns public housing in Potrero Hill and Visitacion Valley, said the agency relies on HUD for 96% of its funding. 

Last month, officials at the San Francisco Unified School District sued to block a similar attempt by the Trump Administration to impose conditions on AmeriCorps funding, which runs volunteer service programs to help disadvantaged communities. A court temporarily blocked those conditions from going into effect as the case continues.

Gabe Greschler contributed to this report.
Kevin V. Nguyen can be reached at knguyen@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

City AttorneyDepartment of Homelessness and Supportive HousingDonald TrumpHousing & DevelopmentNewsPolitics