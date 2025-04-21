In a letter to museum supporters, MoAD CEO and Executive Director Monetta White said the termination “threatens far more than our budget — it threatens our mission, our impact, and the communities we serve.”

MoAD learned of the cuts via an official notice from IMLS, dated April 8 and signed by acting Director Keith Sonderling. It cites alignment with “the agency’s updated priorities” and “the President’s Executive Order 14238, Continuing the Reduction of the Federal Bureaucracy” as reasons for the termination. The notice further states that the grants are “no longer consistent with the agency’s priorities and no longer serve the interest of the United States.”