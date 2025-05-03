A living fossil of Berkeley’s erstwhile hippie culture, Urban Ore is a do-your-own-thing kind of place where you can find a scratched midcentury armoire for $100 or a handful of loose bolts for a five-finger discount, but six weeks of boycott have made the environment anything but laid-back. Instead, escalating conflict between two aging owners and a handful of union members has hardened animosity between the parties in a business that has long relied on community goodwill. Previous allies have morphed into opponents as individuals choose between idealism and hard truths.

“It’s not punk to cross a picket line,” shouted one demonstrator to a teenager dressed in a black leather jacket with metal studs, as an SUV rolled into the parking lot on a recent Saturday afternoon.

Driving into Urban Ore’s parking lot last weekend, it was hard to miss the hand-painted “20% off Everything” sign hanging over the main entrance. It was still harder to miss the group of protesters posted up out front. Sometimes it was impossible, particularly when they followed customers past the picket line and nearly inside the store, imploring them not to shop.

For 44 years, Urban Ore has sold reused materials ranging from kitchen cabinets and power tools to metal pipes and vintage jewelry, diverting tons of material from landfills to fulfill its hippie-era mission: “To End the Age of Waste.” Some of the materials it sells are donated, and much is reclaimed from the dump. All of it is sorted and organized for sale by the store’s staff, many of whom have worked there for a decade or more — perpetuating an institution that feels central to the city’s idea of itself.

The strike has forced both sides back to the table and led to a 45-day ceasefire of the boycott for further negotiations. But after years of stalled talks, you’ll forgive some longtime employees for a lack of optimism.

Knapp, who came to the Bay Area after hitchhiking from Oregon, later added his wife, Mary Lou Van Deventer, as a co-owner. Both are known for their evangelism of Urban Ore’s environmental ideals. The business has evolved through the decades before landing at its current location at 900 Murray Street in 2002. The company’s 3-acre facility spans a massive corrugated metal warehouse, as well as an outdoor expanse of building materials, including hundreds of appliances and fixtures.

Founded in 1980, Urban Ore was primarily the brainchild of Daniel Knapp, a sociologist who saw an opportunity to scavenge items at Berkeley’s landfill to resell.

“I’m better, but apprehensive because there’s still so much pressure and a lot that hasn’t been agreed to,” Salazar said after the strike pause was announced. “Who really knows what could happen in 45 days?”

“It’s hard not to get worked up and emotional about this stuff. Being here all day, every day, it’s very tense,” said Daniel Salazar, one of Urban Ore’s operations managers, as he led a tour of the yard. Salazar has circulated an open letter in English and Spanish addressed to the union, the ownership, and the larger Berkeley community, imploring both sides to come together.

Trapped between the owners and the union are 20-odd workers left in a kind of purgatory as they weigh their future and that of the business.

The conflict goes beyond the usual disagreements over wages and other benefits. It’s a symptom of a clash of values as the old-school environmentalism that birthed Urban Ore in the first place runs up against the worker-first ideals of its newer employees.

The couple see themselves, plausibly, as key figures in Berkeley’s history of environmentalism and the larger zero waste movement nationally. Now both in their 80s, Knapp has limited mobility and Van Deventer acts as his primary caregiver. “Stubborn” and “forgetful” were among the adjectives offered unsolicited by employees to describe the two.

It’s fair to say that resentment has developed after two years of stalled negotiations and back-and-forth accusations of unfair labor practices and abusive treatment. An early bargaining session where union members cut Knapp off from sharing Urban Ore’s founding story curdled the relationship. Things have only deteriorated further as the strike action and targeted insults have offended the owners’ progressive self-conception.

“Theirs is a binary world: us and them,” Knapp wrote in an email where he shared the organizing manual for the union. “Management, no matter how enlightened, is the enemy.”

Knapp and Van Deventer hold some mild contempt for a union made up of relatively new employees purporting to tell them how to run a business they’ve been successfully operating for more than four decades.

“They’re asking for financial control and to do the budgeting for the company. That’s an unreasonable ask,” Van Deventer said. “We’ve been running this company successfully for 44 years, and if that’s the ask, that’s not going to happen.”

Increased demand for home renovation and cheaper goods during the pandemic ended up being a boon for Urban Ore, a business that always struggled with profitability. But Covid also raised workplace issues and brought in a new cohort of younger workers with limited history at the company.