California is doing the tourism equivalent of holding a boombox up to the window to woo back one of its most important visitor groups: Canadians.

With forecast data showing that our neighbors to the north have started eschewing travel to the U.S., the statewide tourism organization on Tuesday will start promoting Expedia discounts and a new video ad dubbed “California Loves Canada,” meant to reignite the romance.

The campaign is intended to “build pride, connection, and goodwill at a time when those emotions are in short supply,” Visit California CEO Caroline Beteta said on a conference call Monday.