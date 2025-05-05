Kawakami: Inside the conversations that produced the Warriors’ stirring Game 7 win

“I think because it was Game 7 on the road, you saw what Draymond and Steph are made of,” Kerr said. “They got themselves really, really composed, and that was the difference in the game.”



Draymond’s Saturday speech was a huge step to getting everything back in line. Then Kerr’s conversation with Draymond pushed it to maximum levels.



“Just really setting the tone for what he needed from me today, which is poise, leadership,” Draymond said of the talk. “Go out have fun, with poise, give your guys something to follow. He told me you’re one of the most competitive people I’ve ever been around. And one of the greatest leaders I’ve been around. So it’s my job to let you know what your leadership should be tonight.



“It’s one of the better conversations we’ve ever had. And we’ve had some great ones. But that one I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”



Draymond and Kerr couldn’t have had that conversation at that moment if they had just been thrown together. It sure wouldn’t have had the same impact if this was a new relationship or just an uncertain one.



But the foundational figures for this team have been together for so long that a meeting of the minds right before Game 7 can have tidal effects.



“The main thing is we’ve been together for 11 years and we’ve been through everything together,” Kerr said of his talk with Draymond. “And it just felt like a good time to check in with him. It’s been a frustrating series for him in many ways. I loved his talk to the team last night. I loved his approach.



“That was just two people who’ve been through everything together. I have so much admiration for him and I know when he’s right, he impacts winning at the highest level. The continuity we have with this team and the beauty of the relationships that we have, I think it allows for a lot of real conversation. I’m lucky to coach him because of who he is and I always want to help him because I love him and he’s been so important in my life.”



Said Draymond of Kerr: “I’ll tell you all, Steve’s so calm in these situations. Everybody gets rattled, he’s just like (even keel). So when your coach is like that, it just settles everybody down.”



So Sunday was a series reset for the Warriors. A relaunch. A recommitment. And a revelation. Even when Curry went scoreless for the first 23 minutes of the game. Even when the Rockets made a few second-half rallies that got the crowd roaring just like it got rowdy during the Warriors’ blowout loss on Wednesday.