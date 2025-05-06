On Willie Mays’ birthday, MLB to reveal plans to honor Negro Leagues at Rickwood Field

MLB will announce Tuesday — fittingly, on what would have been the Say Hey Kid’s 94th birthday — that the second East-West Classic will be played at Rickwood on June 19, which is Juneteenth. It’s an old-timers’ game involving former big-leaguers, outfitted in Negro Leagues uniforms, an homage to the old Negro Leagues All-Star Games, played from 1933 to 1962.

Well, it’s happening. Not an official MLB game for now. But an event that will further honor Rickwood and the Negro Leagues. And, of course, Mays.

Nor the baseball commissioner. At the time, Rob Manfred told me, “We’re going to be back in Birmingham at some point.”

The June 20 big-league game at Rickwood, featuring the Giants and Cardinals, along with the events throughout the week, was one of MLB’s grandest accomplishments in years, and nobody wanted it to be a one-off – not the players, including Logan Webb and Heliot Ramos, or the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president, Bob Kendrick, or the Birmingham mayor, Randall Woodfin, or the Friends of Rickwood, who oversee America’s oldest ballpark.

Mays never forgot Rickwood. The intimate ballpark always remained in his heart — including in his final days before he died June 18, 2024, two days before Major League Baseball honored him at Rickwood as part of a tribute to the Negro Leagues.

When the great Willie Mays was a teenager in high school, Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., was a second home. It’s where he teamed with established Negro Leaguers on the legendary Birmingham Black Barons, who played in the final Negro Leagues World Series in 1948.

In 2016 and 2017, Span played Mays’ position in Mays’ town. In Span’s first training camp, Mays invited him to his Arizona home for dinner. A special treat considering Mays was the favorite player of Span’s dad and many of Span’s friends’ dads.

“It’s very cool to be part of this,” said former Giants center fielder Denard Span, 41, who’ll play in the June 19 event. “I watched the Rickwood game last year and thought it was done so nicely, and obviously, Willie Mays means a lot to me. Just a sweet man. He means so much to baseball and the Giants’ organization.”

“Willie was just welcoming me into the Giants’ organization, and he treated me like I was family,” Span said. “We had a good time, lots of laughs and storytelling. It was a treat to go to work in San Francisco, because most home games, he had his room in the clubhouse, and I could go in, spend a little time with him, ask for advice and shoot the breeze.”

Former pitcher Jake Peavy, who won a 2014 World Series ring with the Giants and is from Mobile, Ala., participated in last year’s Rickwood activities and will play in the June 19 game.

“This is just a beautiful thing,” Peavy, 43, said in a phone interview. “I don’t know if I’ve been part of anything in baseball that was as special as what happened at Rickwood Field last year. It warmed my heart. It warmed everybody’s heart. So much progress was made last year, including incorporating Negro League stats and making sure they were part of our told history.

“It’s critical we keep the momentum going with the East-West Classic. It’s very cool that MLB is continuing to make sure that the legacy of what happened last year is going to be something that’s sustainable, that we can rally round and talk about for years to come.”

Last year, the inaugural East-West Classic was played at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, adjacent to the Hall of Fame, and Ryan Howard’s three-run homer gave the East a 5-4 win. Howard will suit up again this year and be accompanied by CC Sabathia, who’ll be inducted into the Hall on July 27, Gary Sheffield, Curtis Granderson, Andruw Jones, Prince Fielder, Nick Swisher, Chris Young, Adam Jones, Matt Kemp, Dexter Fowler, Jason Kendall, and many others.

Brothers Jerry Hairston Jr. and Scott Hairston, whose grandfather, Sam, played in the Negro Leagues and appeared in an East-West All-Star Game, will also play. The first East-West All-Star Game was played Sept. 10, 1933, two months after MLB’s first All-Star Game, both at Chicago’s Comiskey Park.

Former Giants manager, Dusty Baker, has accepted an assignment to manage one of the teams for the game.

A home run contest will precede the June 19 game. Jones won it last year. It’s a cheap ticket, just $12 at mlb.com/rickwood. Behind-the-scenes stories from the day will be highlighted June 29 on MLB Network.