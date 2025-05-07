Her enthusiasm wasn’t enough to save the Valkyries, who went on to lose 83-82 against the Los Angeles Sparks. But inside Fikscue, the excitement remained constant. Software engineer Mark Abel sat down with half a pound of ribs, rujak slaw, and a rendang plate — a hefty order, to be sure. He said he’s a big Valkyries fan, especially the shooting guard: “I love Kate Martin.” Abel had never eaten at Fikscue. But he’d been waiting for his wife to arrive at the arena and kept smelling the smoke.