Kawakami: The Warriors — and Draymond Green — need a strategic and emotional reset

“Attack,” Butler said. “We need as many individuals attacking as we can. You get in there and nobody helps, score. You get in there and somebody helps, pass the ball to the open guy. A lot of times when you get into the paint, it’s wide open to get a bucket.”



So Butler can flourish in minutes with Kuminga after their stints together in the regular season were statistically awful?



“It’s all about playing basketball the right way,” Butler said. “Attack to score. Attack to pass. Just make the right play over and over and over again. … Me and JK could thrive. We will thrive together on the basketball court.”



Kerr left little doubt that it’s worth a try. Right now, anything that tilts the floor just a little bit back the Warriors’ way has to be looked at. The Warriors can’t just pray and hope for Curry to come back quickly and save them. Rushing him back and risking a re-aggravation or something even worse would be foolhardy. They have to figure out some other way and fully commit to it. There is zero wiggle room in a world without Curry playing in playoff games.



Which leads us to the latest Draymond Green drama. As always with Draymond, he had a point after the game when he said his technical foul in the second quarter for hitting Naz Reid in the face as part of an exaggerated gesture to get a foul call was another example of being targeted for punishment. Would it have even drawn a replay review if another player had done the exact same thing? Maybe not.



But Draymond has put that spotlight on himself with years of swiping, kicking, and flailing at opponents. He’s never going to be treated like somebody who has a completely clean record of behavior in games because his past actions inform even the fairest view of his current ones. Judgment works like that. He can vent about that if he wishes and he sure did on Thursday.