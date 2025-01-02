Almost two months after voters approved Proposition K’s planned closure of a section of the Great Highway, the fallout continues to spread. The vote made one thing clear: Prop. K has widened the divide between single-issue ideologues and the pragmatic needs of the city’s moderate majority.

Centrist supervisor candidates lost in two critical races because they were erroneously linked to Prop. K. Those losses set back the expected moderate sweep of the board and ensured that incoming Mayor Daniel Lurie will not inherit a reliable group of like-minded politicians primed to collaborate with him to tackle the city’s challenges. Instead, he faces a divided board that’s more likely to stymie the kind of progress he hopes to make.

Some context is in order. The principal advocates for Prop. K — Mayor London Breed, state Sen. Scott Wiener, Supervisor Joel Engardio, and pressure groups like Abundant SF — pushed through a measure that lacked a concrete plan or budget. The abandonment of a previously negotiated pilot program — a healthy compromise between commuters and recreational users — was emblematic of the backdoor City Hall dealings that has wearied many San Franciscans.