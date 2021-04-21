A recipe for success: Equity is baked into La Cocina Municipal Marketplace

"Walking into the marketplace is like entering an oasis in the middle of a desert, said chef Jay Foster , who is the marketplace's manager. "This project has been in the works for a long time, and to see it come to life and have all these amazing chefs breath their recipes into this place has been incredible and fun to watch."

Located at 101 Hyde Street, La Cocina's Municipal Marketplace, led by the Mission-based culinary nonprofit La Cocina, is a food hall that offers multicultural dining experiences and eats from around the world, including Mexico, Senegal, Algeria and Nepal. Each of the Marketplace’s eight vendors has its own cooking station in the center of the food hall, with communal dining spaces lining the perimeter.

Take 7,000-square-feet of space, add a dash of local art, two dozen community partners, seven incubator kitchens and one cocktail bar. Then sprinkle seven passionate working-class women of color chefs , add a pinch of culturally inspired food, and "voila"—you have La Cocina Municipal Marketplace , San Francisco's latest culinary community creation served fresh in the heart of the Tenderloin.

The Marketplace’s lease at 101 Hyde Street is principally funded by the city and county of San Francisco, which allows La Cocina, and the chefs who occupy its food hall, to operate their food stands there at below-market-rate rents until December 2025. Once the lease expires, the city will break ground on an affordable housing development .

The concept for the marketplace stems from La Cocina's business incubator program . La Cocina’s incubator program focuses on training and cultivating restaurant entrepreneurs and chefs who seek to formalize and grow their businesses but do not have the financial means to access a commercial kitchen. When that program launched in 2005, chefs initially operated out of a space in the Mission on Folsom, which nonprofits and licensed businesses can still rent for their food prep needs. Now they’ve found a new home at the Municipal Marketplace.

"There's just such a high cost of doing business in San Francisco. I had a pop-up in my neighborhood, but when I looked for long-term real estate, I ran into issues,” said chef Tiffany Carter of “Creole bodega” Boug Cali , a graduate of La Cocina’s incubator program and currently a tenant at La Cocina’s food hall. “A lot of people that normally would be here to support me don't live there anymore, and the people who live in the area with the real estate aren't interested in renters like me."

Until then, each vendor pays $500 to rent their food hall space from La Cocina, and everyone shares the cost of maintenance. At a cost that’s an order of magnitude less expensive than a typical San Francisco market-rate lease, upstart chefs in the Municipal Marketplace have a fighting chance to operate sustainably.

Carter completed La Cocina's incubator program alongside six other chefs now operating out of the new marketplace and has a long history with the organization. Since La Cocina's inception, the organization has incubated over 120 businesses. Prior to COVID, La Cocina also supported the launch of over 30 brick-and-mortar locations throughout the Bay Area which generated $16 million and created over 250 jobs.

"There's so much that goes into crafting a recipe, creating a menu and developing a business,” added chef Foster. "And that's the beauty of being part of the program at La Cocina because you learn everything it takes to make it happen."

Dilsa Lugo, who owns the Mexican restaurant Los Cilantros in La Cocina’s new food hall, was one of the first businesses to enroll in La Cocina’s incubator program in 2007.