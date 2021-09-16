SF offers small businesses relief grants for vandalism, broken windows

Store owners who wake up to nightmares like shattered windows and smashed security cameras can now seek financial relief from the city.

Mayor London Breed announced on Wednesday that San Francisco will provide grants to small business owners whose storefronts have been impacted by vandalism or burglary.

Under the Storefront Vandalism Relief Grant program, businesses who incurred damages after July 1, 2020 are eligible for up to $2,000 in repairs.

Burglaries rose in 2020, up 52% compared to the year prior.

In addition to funding repairs, the grant money also lets businesses improve their security systems, such as fixing alarms, replacing locks and adding security gates.

“Small businesses are already hurting hard from the pandemic and these crimes are a gut punch to small businesses,” said Michael Hsu, owner of Footprint, a family-run shoe and apparel store on Taraval St.

“We need more programs like this to support small businesses in our neighborhood that are struggling from being victims of burglary and vandalism.”