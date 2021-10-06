In ‘eerie’ Financial District, merchants see long recovery ahead

In interviews with Here/Say, downtown merchants described a staggering loss of revenue and foot traffic as tourists and office workers largely avoid the area. Some were mystified about why the city has seemingly done so little to shore up downtown, which hosts millions of visitors and generates an outsized portion of the city’s tax revenue in a typical year.

“This area, in my opinion, has been hit the hardest in San Francisco and there has been no kind of funding or help,” said Muna Azzghayer, who runs Oasis Grill, a Mediterranean eatery close to Embarcadero, and nearby Ziggy’s Burgers. “The city completely ignored this entire area.”

San Francisco’s downtown has been slower to bounce back than other U.S. cities, leaving the bars, restaurants and shops serving a commuter crowd in limbo—and often in debt—as they plan for an uncertain future.

The pandemic may appear to be waning, but merchants in San Francisco’s downtown have a long road to recovery ahead.

“COVID has been the hardest one. You know, we went through the dotcom [crash], we went through the crash of Lehman Brothers, but they never shut us down for so long,” said Pino Spinoso of Cafe Tiramisu, a restaurant serving Italian fare in the Financial District. “And the people kind of lost the trust of the people next to them. You know, we've never had that before.”

Data from San Francisco’s tax office show that sales tax collections in Districts 3 and 6, which encompass the Financial District, Union Square and parts of SoMa, tumbled by nearly half in 2020—a far steeper drop than any other district. And with tourism still low, most conventions shuttered and offices largely empty, a comeback looks a ways off: Passengers at San Francisco International Airport were about 50% of pre-COVID levels in August, and office visits remain anemic at about 22% occupancy as of last week, according to Kastle Systems.

It’s an “eerie” scenario for a bartender used to serving bustling happy hour crowds, said Will Herrera, who runs the Old Ship Saloon in Jackson Square.