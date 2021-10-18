Judy Chicago’s feminist art is unapologetically colorful

Fireworks flashed through the air. Dreamy, multicolored smoke drifted skyward.
In Golden Gate Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, as part of a retrospective with the de Young Museum, feminist artist and icon Judy Chicago premiered her exhibition ‘Forever de Young’ in front of a crowd of more than 8,000 people.
The 15-minute pyrotechnic show featured plumes of colorful smoke, along with fireworks.
Here/Say Media’s video team caught the performance, which nodded to Chicago’s decades-long career and use of bright colors as a symbol of feminist power and strength.