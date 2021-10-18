Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Arts & Entertainment

Judy Chicago’s feminist art is unapologetically colorful

By Jesse Rogala

Fireworks flashed through the air. Dreamy, multicolored smoke drifted skyward. 

In Golden Gate Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, as part of a retrospective with the de Young Museum, feminist artist and icon Judy Chicago premiered her exhibition ‘Forever de Young’ in front of a crowd of more than 8,000 people.

The 15-minute pyrotechnic show featured plumes of colorful smoke, along with fireworks. 

Here/Say Media’s video team caught the performance, which nodded to Chicago’s decades-long career and use of bright colors as a symbol of feminist power and strength.

Jesse Rogala can be reached at jesse@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Arts & Entertainmentde Young MuseumGolden Gate ParkVideo