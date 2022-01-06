Those issues have been compounded by the pandemic and a devastating fire that swept through a Pier 45 warehouse in May 2020, destroying millions of dollars worth of gear. It calls into question the future of an iconic industry long tied to San Francisco’s proud maritime tradition and tourist appeal.

Since 2019, concerns about the crabbing industry’s impact on migrating whales have pushed the traditional Nov. 15 start date for the season to December or January. This year, whale patterns led to a wintry Dec. 29 start date.

The lead-up to the official start of San Francisco’s Dungeness crab season had a feeling that has defined much of the past few years for the industry: Hurry up and wait.

"If I knew right now what I knew when the fire hit, I might not have bought any more gear,” Barnett said. “We didn't know when the fire happened that we were also going to be in for a couple of years of hardly any tourism. So, yeah, it's been a one-two punch.”

Barnett, who spoke in early December on his vessel, the Amigo, said he lost $300,000 worth of equipment in the 2020 warehouse blaze, primarily rigged-up crab traps vital to his operations. The devastation, paired with other hurdles, has led the third-generation fisherman to consider dropping out of the industry entirely.

“There is no real normal anymore, that's part of the problem,” said John Barnett, a longtime crabber and the president of the San Francisco Crab Boat Owners Association. “It was pretty much just hard work when I got into it, but now it’s hard work and take everything off of the boat, get the boat ready, come down every day and wait.”

The delays in the start of the season stem from a 2017 lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity after a record 71 incidents of whale entanglements along the West Coast during the 2016 season, about a third of which were caused by Dungeness crab equipment.

A settlement in 2019 created new crabbing practices meant to lower the likelihood of entanglements, such as using less fishing lines and fewer buoys in shallower waters. It also created new protocols meant to evaluate the likely presence of whales and adjust the season accordingly; it now ends in April rather than June.

Officials have made some moves to ease the burden on the industry. For example, a new state law provides more time to put traps out prior to the start of the season and a pilot program has been launched to allow San Francisco crabbers to sell product directly off their boats.

However, it’s still an open question whether the vibrant orange crustacean sign beckoning visitors to Fisherman’s Wharf will remain relevant in the years ahead.