San Francisco's Municipal Transit Agency and Bay Area Rapid Transit will lift their mask mandates, at least for now, following a decision by a federal judge in Florida this week to quash the Biden Administration's nationwide mandate on planes, trains, and other forms of public transportation.

Rideshare companies and San Francisco International Airport have also officially made masks optional in line with the new legal order, which overturned a federal mandate established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last week, the CDC extended the transit mask mandate until at least May 3 following an uptick in Covid cases due to the more infectious BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

But U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, an appointee of former President Trump, struck down the rule, saying the mandate exceeds the CDC’s “statutory authority” and violated rulemaking procedures. The CDC officially asked the Justice Department to appeal the ruling Wednesday, but NBC News reported that the Biden Administration is not seeking a stay of the court order lifting the mandate in the meantime.

"TSA will not enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs at this time,” the TSA said in a statement.

The move by federal authorities was followed by new guidance Wednesday from the California Department of Public Health that the state's requirement for masking on public transit and in transportation hubs is officially terminated.