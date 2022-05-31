Endorsements: Who supports what in the June 7 primary election

Early voting has begun in the June primary election, otherwise known as the third heat of this year’s Election Quadrathlon. Mail ballots, Voter Information Pamphlets, and slate mailers are inundating our mailboxes. Postcards and leaflets from many of the city’s civic groups continue to offer voting advice on a plethora of down-ballot races, funded in part by campaigns.
We’ve put together selected endorsements from some of the more established civic groups and publications, and here are some interesting observations:
The Propositions
The Candidates
Correction: The San Francisco Republican Party tweeted a statement endorsing the recall of District Attorney Boudin in July of 2021, but has not listed the position in its voter guide. Additionally, the SF Bay Chapter of the Sierra Club opposes the recall.