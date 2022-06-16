Hella News: Lots of love for bill to keep SF bars open until 4 a.m

Last call might come a couple hours later in the night if a new bill from two San Francisco state legislators is signed into law. SB 930, co-authored by Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymember Matt Haney, would create a pilot program in San Francisco and a handful of other cities in California to allow bars to remain open until 4 a.m. The goal is to encourage a more vibrant nightlife scene and help an industry that has been hit hard during the pandemic.