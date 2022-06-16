Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

Hella News: Lots of love for bill to keep SF bars open until 4 a.m

By Josh Koehn and Meaghan MitchellVideo by Jesse Rogala

Last call might come a couple hours later in the night if a new bill from two San Francisco state legislators is signed into law. SB 930, co-authored by Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymember Matt Haney, would create a pilot program in San Francisco and a handful of other cities in California to allow bars to remain open until 4 a.m. The goal is to encourage a more vibrant nightlife scene and help an industry that has been hit hard during the pandemic.

So, what do San Franciscans think of the idea? Hella News co-host Meaghan Mitchell hit the streets to find out.

Like what you see? Check out previous Hella News episodes and share with your friends!

    Josh Koehn can be reached at josh@sfstandard.com
    Meaghan Mitchell can be reached at meaghan@sfstandard.com

    Filed Under

    BarsNewsVideo