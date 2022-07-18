“I don’t think any teacher would want to quit after her first year,” said Pham, who taught at Tenderloin Community Elementary School. “I really do want to be an educator, but I didn’t have the right environment for me to continue, and I had to make that hard decision in March.”

Pham had already drained her savings and didn’t know how she’d cover rent. Wracked with anxiety, she said she kept checking her phone for updates and considered applying for rent relief.

In February, just a couple of months after finally getting her teaching credential, the Vietnamese language teacher founder herself waiting on thousands of dollars in back pay because of a high-profile payroll meltdown in the San Francisco Unified School District.

It took years for Danthu Pham to get her credential, but just months of teaching during the pandemic to quit the profession.

Pham is among scores of teachers who have left, or are reconsidering their place, in the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD)—and, in some cases, in the profession entirely—after a demoralizing school year back in the classroom. And the ramifications of that exodus threaten to upend stability in the district beyond just this coming school year.

Leaving in ‘Record Numbers’

By his count, he said the district had a total of 450 classroom positions that needed to be filled for the upcoming school year and around 25% of those jobs remain vacant. At the same time last year, 20% of vacancies were unfilled.

Locally, SFUSD has seen “teachers resign in record numbers,” the district’s head of human resources, Sam Bass, told The Standard in a July interview.

“Seeing teachers resign in record numbers is not all that surprising to me right now, given how hard distance learning was,” Bass said. “And coming back into in-person learning has been equally as hard because our students suffered.”

Educator layoff notices sent to tackle a budget deficit—which were almost entirely rescinded by the district due to the number of vacancies—have also spurred teachers to look elsewhere for job security since the spring.

District spokesperson Laura Dudnick did not provide total teacher resignations compared to vacancies for the coming school year, saying the district didn’t have a staffing report that broke those numbers down.

Past reports tallied in the spring show that while retirements ticked up, total staff vacancies dropped from 833 in 2019-20 to 524 in 2020-21 , when classes were still being taught virtually and before pandemic fatigue hit a new high. However, those reports don’t distinguish between staff overall and classroom vacancies, the metric cited by Bass.

In a May staffing report , SFUSD reported 85 classroom vacancies for the 2021-22 school year: 68 from resignations, 15 due to retirement, one for a new position and one due to a voluntary transfer. That total number rose to 143 credentialed teachers by June 20.

It’s unclear how the “record numbers” of teacher resignations cited by Bass compare to previous school years. Beyond the figures provided by Bass, SFUSD has been vague about the extent of the problem.

‘Harder By the Day’

Though committed to her job and active in the union, the multiplicity of crises—including the layoff notices and drawn-out payroll fiasco —shook her faith in her future at SFUSD. The district racked up 1,000 reported cases of missing pay and other compensation errors, despite a union agreement borne out of a building takeover attended by Clauss.

Chris Clauss was one of those who found herself on the brink—but, despite the instability of the past school year, she has resolved to keep teaching special education in San Francisco. She wants to stay for the kids, especially those she’s watched grow since their freshman year at George Washington High School.

Staffing shortages and payroll issues compounded the chaos of the full return to in-person learning, which required additional care to deal with stark behavioral changes in students, many of whom were struggling to catch up after so many months spent tuning into classes virtually from home.

Conversations with dozens of teachers this calendar year point to educators either past their breaking point or on the brink.

“More people I respect and love working with have told me that they’re leaving the district, and that hurts, too,” Clauss told The Standard in April. “I really started thinking about how much longer I can stay in SFUSD. It’s impacting my bandwidth to help students.”

For 61-year-old Brad Lakritz, the decision would be easy if his household didn’t need the money. At James Denman Middle School, where he teaches eighth-grade social studies, he’s seen increasing indifference and defiance from students.

“I would retire today if I could,” Lakritz told The Standard in April. “It’s getting harder by the day. I see my colleagues every day with the stress and strain on their face. Even with the mask on, I can see it in their eyes.”

Going to the classroom in the midst of Covid, coupled with the sudden shift in the teaching landscape, was anxiety-inducing for an older teacher who saw his peers retire early as an alternative.

Lakritz was also dismayed by how politicized the profession became during the pandemic, with polarizing debates that put more pressure on educators from outside the classroom.

In San Francisco, voters recalled three members of the Board of Education in part because of an effort to rename schools and because of backlash over the district’s decision to continue remote learning. Meanwhile, school boards across the nation have fielded right-wing attacks on teaching the full race-conscious history of the United States.