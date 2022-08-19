Tech billionaire Keith Rabois—now as famous for his Bay Area hating as his entrepreneurship—just slashed the price of his former San Francisco mansion for a second time.
He is now asking for $10.25 million, down from $12 million when the home first went on the market nearly two years ago.
Rabois purchased the home in 2011 and spared no expense on a ritzy 2012 remodel, co-listing agent Camron Garcia of Coldwell Banker said. In 2013 he famously left Square amid a sexual harassment scandal.
The four-level home is at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Glen Park. The mansion’s unassuming frontage conceals a 6,000-plus-square-foot party pad, complete with four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a sunken hot tub with a 280-degree downtown view.
As you enter the home through the massive custom-made doors, you’ll see an open air atrium showcasing a 17-foot birch tree and waterfall running vertically through the property.
It’s got major wealthy bachelor vibes and the design aesthetic is masculine, with plenty of stone, steel and wood accents, Garcia said, describing it as “Tony Stark-like.”
And, of course, there are all the trappings you could ever ask for to throw a raging party. Rabois, who purchased the home as a bachelor before he was married, would host events for hundreds when he lived here, said Garcia. On the entertaining level, the sunken hot tub overlooks a grand view but features strategically placed trees to ensure the tub’s privacy.
Adjacent to the hot tub are two in-ground fire pits.
And no billionaire’s home would be complete without a large wine cellar, dry sauna and outdoor shower.
Rabois was known for attending multiple bootcamps per day at Barry’s Bootcamp in the Castro. The fitness addict added a massive home gym on the lowest level.
Perhaps what ultimately soured the billionaire’s relationship with San Francisco was a classic case of fighting with neighbors.
In 2015, Rabois purchased another home on the same street with the intention of turning it into “the ultimate bachelor gymnasium, including a basketball court, lockers, sauna, wet bar, lounge, and a cantilevered swimming pool,” BuzzFeed reported.
In response, his next door neighbor created a website detailing his plans and alerted the San Francisco Planning Commission. Another neighbor accused Rabois of wanting to throw “wild parties” on the quiet cul-de-sac.
“I think San Francisco is just so massively improperly run and managed that it’s impossible to stay here,” Rabois told Fortune as he high-tailed it out of SF in 2020.
These days, his public persona centers on promoting Miami, his new home, and bashing the Bay Area and California online.
He’s trashed the Bay Area as the “next Detroit.” And tweeted that it’s “malpractice to raise a child in CA now” and that “if you are under 30, you are sacrificing your career ambitions by remaining in the Bay Area,” among other trash-talking missives.
Rabois didn't respond to a request for comment.