‘The dust is very toxic’: Everything our SF Standard editor packed for a week at Burning Man

The Standard’s data editor Anna Tong headed to Burning Man for vacation, but before she left she was kind enough to walk us through everything she and her husband packed.

The conditions at Burning Man, which takes place in the Nevada desert, are famously taxing: it’s extremely cold at night, over 100 degrees during the day, and there can be dust storms, rain and even snow.

Packing for any normal trip can be stressful, but what about one without access to the store if you need food or a phone charger? Our colleague Anna Tong is at Burning Man this week, and this is how she prepared for anything that could come her way on the dusty playa. #burningman #blackrockcity #burningman2022 #theburn #sf #sanfrancisco #musicfestival #festival #sfnews #sfstandard #artsandculture #community #tiktok #fyp

“There’s literally nothing you can buy at Burning Man, so wish us luck that we didn’t forget anything!” Tong wrote.

First, the conditions are harsh, and planning to stay both warm, cool and avoid sunburns takes effort. But more importantly, Burning Man’s principles don’t allow for anything to be bought or sold on its premises.

Staying Fed and Hydrated

Tong and her husband brought canned meat, beef jerky, nuts, chips, and lots of other salty vittles “to replenish electrolytes,” she said, “because you get so hot and sweat a lot there.”

All the food that attendees consume, including water, needs to be carried in (and out) of Burning Man.

They packed enough food and water to last them nine days.

Keeping the Dust at Bay

The desert where Burning Man takes place is called the playa, and the alkaline dust there is actually quite toxic.

Tong and her husband each packed snow goggles for the day and clear goggles for night so they can keep the dust out of their eyes. They also packed numerous N-95 masks so they don’t breathe in the dusty air. Many attendees refer to “playa lung” when talking about a sore throat, loss of voice or wheezing issues that can come with attending the event.