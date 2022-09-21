San Francisco grapples with influx of asylum-seekers: ‘It’s never been this busy’

“In fact,” she said in Spanish, “I am very afraid.”

As they prepared to leave, Vanessa—seated on one of two beds in the room—said she’s unsure what to expect, but plans to explain why her family needs asylum. She pointed to a stack of documents beside her on the bed that included a written declaration about how they left home for fear of their safety.

Instead of parting ways on a few different buses, the family of five boarded the 15-Bayview-Hunters Point Express for a half-hour trek from their hilltop apartment to San Francisco Immigration Court on Montgomery Street.

Cesar takes yet another bus to try his luck for an odd job. Vanessa, meanwhile, hops another Muni route with their littlest one to hit up food pantries, attend English classes or find other forms of help at social service agencies.

Weekdays for Vanessa and Cesar usually involve waking up early enough to use the unit’s upstairs bathroom so they can ready their kids for the long day ahead. Romina and Luana attend schools that each require separate multi-transfer bus journeys to reach.

Since arriving in San Francisco in mid-July, they’ve shared the gray room with their children Romina, 11, Luana, 9, and Misael, 3, in a Bayview-Hunters Point flat divided among a few other migrant families.

Vanessa Puris, 37, and husband Cesar Pisfil, 32, crammed their entire lives into the small space after fleeing shakedowns from a deadly gang in Peru, they said.

Their days start around sunup, in a cramped room with an expansive view of the Bay.

A Mounting Backlog

Partisan debate over immigration tends to focus on refugees or the undocumented.

But amid a record global surge in migration, an increasing number of people coming to the U.S. are vying for asylum—a right recognized under international law and the U.S. Constitution.

Applying for such humanitarian protection is complicated. And the responsibility of processing and caring for people seeking asylum disproportionately falls on so-called sanctuary cities like San Francisco—places that offer more services for migrants and where local police are barred from participating in federal immigration enforcement.

Bill Ong Hing, director of the University of San Francisco Immigration and Deportation Defense Clinic, said he’s worked through historic waves of migration throughout his half-century in the field, but nothing like what the nation’s seeing now.

“I’ve been in immigration law for 50 years,” he said, “and I can tell you it’s never been this busy.”

Hing, whose law clinic is a member of the San Francisco Immigrant Legal Defense Collaborative, said the network’s dozen-or-so nonprofit law firms are buckling under maxed-out caseloads. The influx stems in large part from the Biden administration implementing a rapid asylum process in 11 cities historically more welcoming to migrants.

San Francisco is one of them.

Dubbed “Dedicated Docket” and launched in May 2021, the federal initiative created an accelerated court for families seeking asylum, aiming to resolve their cases in 300 days—far less than the four-and-a-half-year average they normally take, according to a Syracuse University immigration database that looked at two decades of court filings through 2021.

“Families arriving at the border who are placed in immigration proceedings should have their cases decided in an orderly, efficient, and fair manner,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in announcing the initiative earlier this year. “Families who have recently arrived should not languish in a multi-year backlog.”

He called the program “an important step for both justice and border security.”

Since Dedicated Docket was rolled out, San Francisco Immigration Court has fielded an influx of more than 4,600 expedited cases through July, according to federal data.

That influx comes atop a mounting backlog in asylum petitions that disproportionately impacts New York, Miami, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Over the past two decades, those four jurisdictions have accounted for just about half of the asylum cases filed in the nation’s 60-plus immigration courts, according to federal data compiled by Syracuse University.

In SF, the backlog of immigration filings overall has grown fivefold in that time frame to nearly 92,000 pending cases.

Though well-intentioned, the sped-up asylum process has turned out to be overwhelming for immigrant service providers, Hing said.

“We’ve had asylum cases that have been pending for years, and now those cases are getting bumped,” he told The Standard, “because the most recent ones are being treated on an expedited basis.”

About 70% of families on the sped-up docket in Los Angeles lacked counsel, according to a study earlier this year by the UCLA Center for Immigration Law and Policy, and saw some of the worst case outcomes in immigration court.

Of the 449 dedicated docket cases completed by February 2022 in LA, the study found that 99.1% culminated in deportation.

The overwhelming majority of those removal orders were issued before the families saw their day in court.