Bar manager Michael Hart joined the burgeoning team at Rosemary & Pine just three months before the restaurant opened this week. Coming to the new Design District eatery from Elements Bar & Lounge at ONE65, Hart aims to keep the bar program approachable and environmentally sustainable by leveraging the connections that chef Falcon has cultivated with local farms. To that end, he created a blackberry-forward vodka shrub called Sage Advice to coincide with the end of blackberry season.



Hart told The Standard that over the years he’s learned to emphasize quality over pretense. “The worst feedback that anyone can ever give is to say a drink is interesting,” he said.



Hart’s favorite drink from the new menu is a singular take on the Ramos Gin Fizz. Called the Chalk & Cheese, a British colloquial phrase meaning two things that you wouldn’t expect to go together, the cocktail is a cheeky nod to the general manager’s English roots. This gin-based drink also incorporates the restaurant’s namesake flora, sourced from the Pacific Northwest. Hart finishes off his reinvention with an ingredient that won’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s tried a fizz before—an egg white.

