Barnette approaches the Bushman identity with great care and positivity, scanning the streets only for people that seem up for the prank. Contrary to the arguably severe nature of the previous Bushman, Barnette often doesn’t try to frighten people when they’re by themselves. If they are alone, there’s no one to share the laugh with, he said, and it’s more embarrassing than fun. Rather, he’ll more subtly make his presence known with a “How are you doing?” or a “Have a wonderful day.’’