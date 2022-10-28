The intruder confronted Mr. Pelosi shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?,” according to a person briefed on the situation who spoke to the Associated Press.

Speaker Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., with her protective detail at the time of the overnight break-in, said the U.S. Capitol Police in a statement .

Back-and-forth radio chatter about the incident indicates that DePape may have claimed to be a friend of Speaker Pelosi’s. One dispatcher said: “RP [Reporting Person Mr. Pelosi] stated that there’s a male in the home and that he’s going to wait for his wife. RP stated that he doesn’t know who the male is. Be advised that his name is David, and that he is a friend. RP sounded somewhat confused.”