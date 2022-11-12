4 myths about SF coyotes, debunked

In a word: No. But it remains one of many misconceptions about the urban coyote population in San Francisco.

Yet, is there truly a coyote boom in San Francisco?

It seems like there are coyote sightings everywhere these days: from the top of Bernal Heights to the depths of the SF Botanical Gardens at Golden Gate Park and even in angry NextDoor posts.

Myth #1: Population Explosion

More time spent outside brought on by the pandemic led to more sightings of coyotes that were shared on NextDoor and other social media sites.

It amplified a sense that coyotes were everywhere, said Janet Kessler, a San Francisco coyote blogger and observer of 15 years.

But the truth is we already reached peak coyote some time ago—and the population can’t expand more, local ecologist Jonathan Young said.

“After about roughly 20 years of coyote establishment in the city, San Francisco is saturated with long-term residents,” said Young, Presidio Trust wildlife ecologist. “We're at a peak and we've probably been at that peak for a while now in terms of population growth.”

According to Peter Brastow, senior biodiversity specialist in the Environment Department of San Francisco, the city is 95% developed, which doesn’t leave much space for canines to roam.

“Coyotes need to have core areas of land where they can hide away, which is obviously limited in their tiny little 7-by-7-mile city,” said Young.

There are select locations that have breeding pairs—such as Glen Canyon, Bernal Heights, McLaren Park, the Presidio and one on either end of Golden Gate Park—but those numbers won’t get bigger, as the coyotes won’t let other nonfamily members into their territory, given their social behaviors.

The other limiting factor on the coyote population is their biggest predator: cars. “It’s by far the No. 1 cause of death in San Francisco every year,” Young said.