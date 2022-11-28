This SF homelessness ‘nonprofit’ was investigated for illegal activity. Here’s what happened

United Council of Human Services (UCHS), a nonprofit organization located in the Bayview, was recently investigated by the City Controller's Office for a host of infractions and "criminal activity."

UCHS received $28 million from its fiscal sponsor, Bayview Hunters Point Foundation, and was audited for mismanaging money to house the homeless. Among its offenses were improper prioritization for housing placement, mistreatment of documentation for its tenants and the overbilling of its fiscal sponsor.

It later came to light through a Standard investigation that UCHS had lost its nonprofit status, but the city wasn't aware of this.