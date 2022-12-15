There were two killer robot cakes at City Hall’s bake-off

On Wednesday, City Hall hosted its annual Great Board of Supervisors Bake-Off, and your elected officials came to play.

A trio of judges—Public Defender Mano Raju, San Francisco Chronicle journalist Nuala Bishari and chef Yvonne Hines of Bayview bakery Yvonne’s Southern Sweets—adjudicated the competition. Together, they determined which amateur baker should consider a career in confections once their boss is termed out and who merited a whack across the kneecaps with a spike-studded rolling pin.