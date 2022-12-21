As an anchor for local Bay Area television station KGO-TV/ABC7 News, Dion Lim has reported on anti-Asian hate crimes that have gripped the area since the start of the pandemic.

In the video above, Lim travels with The Standard to locations in San Francisco's Chinatown that have been the center of violence and robberies. As Lim walks the streets and alleyways in the iconic neighborhood, she reflects on her efforts to bring the community's stories to light while battling cultural pushback.