It was during his speech at the Be-In when Leary is said to have first uttered the phrase, “Turn on, tune in, drop out.” The Human Be-In captured the attention of the media; nothing of its kind had taken place before. The event signaled to mainstream America that the counterculture was a force to be reckoned with. Yet while peaceful in its aims and character, the Be-In was seen as a threat by some in “straight” society; its success demonstrated that leftist radicals and free-loving hippies could find common cause and—if only for a time—work together toward shared goals.