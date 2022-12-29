‘We don’t feel safe in San Francisco’: Bakery burglary sparks calls for crackdown

Le Marais manager Stéphanie Faurax was working at a feverish pace, folding crepes during Wednesday’s lunch rush just two days after a vicious break-in caused the business to lose thousands of dollars.

When thieves broke into the bakery Monday, they drilled through its safe to steal cash, ripped out iPads and tablets used for DoorDash orders and point-of-sales systems, and left the shop in a state of disarray. Faurax estimates it has cost the business roughly $8,000 so far.

Without their usual computer aids, workers were whirling in and out of the kitchen with handwritten receipt orders while Faurax furiously fashioned food orders.

But the burglary had a larger effect than lost money, goods and inconvenience. Faurax and the community around her are beyond frustrated with the crime in the area, and the fact that the burglars got away so easily gave her misgivings about the city in general.

“We don’t feel safe in San Francisco,” Faurax said. “I wish the police would do something.”