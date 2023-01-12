Missing Bay Area 3-year-old girl found in Mexico

A missing 3-year-old girl from Millbrae has been located in Mexico and reunited with her family, authorities report.
The toddler was found in Mexico on Jan. 7, after a joint effort between the FBI, the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office and Mexican authorities. FBI San Francisco were contacted for comment.
The 3-year-old, Andrea Flores, went missing from Millbrae the morning of New Year’s Day.
She had last been seen at a home on Magnolia Avenue with her father. Authorities suspected she may have been the victim of parental abduction.