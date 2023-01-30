SF pizza shop fires cashier who refused to serve cops

“We try our best to provide good customer service, and it’s just so sad when stuff like this happens," Carranxsa said.

Carranxsa said that the cashier in question had been hired only a few days prior and added that neither he nor the owner of Pizza Squared would ban police officers.

Douglas Carranxsa, longtime manager at the Brannan Street pizza joint, said the employee was terminated right after owner Christina Siu learned about the episode.

The Detroit-style pizza parlor is looking to replace a recently hired—and promptly fired—cashier, who refused to serve uniformed police officers on Sunday, eliciting intense backlash on Twitter and Yelp .

A Charged Political Climate

It's unclear what motivated the cashier, who Pizza Squared identified as a Latino man but declined to name, to refuse service to the SFPD. But the incident unfolded against the backdrop of the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who was savagely beaten by Memphis police on Jan. 7 and later died of his injuries. Video of the killing was released on Friday and numerous protests against police brutality were held throughout the country over the weekend—including in Sacramento, where Nichols grew up, and around the Bay Area.

This isn’t the first time a Bay Area restaurant has been publicly censured after refusing service to uniformed police officers. In December 2021, North Beach brunch spot Hilda and Jesse ignited online vitriol after staff declined to serve three uniformed officers. An Instagram post, in which the owners explained that the armed officers’ presence had made the staff uncomfortable, was later deleted.

Sam Elbandak, owner of The New Spot on Polk Street and Town’s End Brunch on Townsend Street, said that while he welcomes police into his establishments, he remains critical of bad actors.